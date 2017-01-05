The case of a Sunwing Airlines pilot accused of being so drunk he passed out in the cockpit of an aircraft came up briefly at the Calgary Courts Centre Thursday and was put over until later in January.

Miroslav Gronych is accused of boarding a Sunwing Airlines 737-800 series aircraft in Calgary shortly before 7 a.m. on Saturday while under the influence of alcohol.

Gronych is a foreign national from Slovakia who is in Canada on a work visa and keeps a Saskatoon address. He was arrested and charged with having care and control of an aircraft while impaired and having care and control of an aircraft with a blood alcohol level over .08.

He paid $1,000 cash to be released over the weekend under the condition he surrender his passport to Calgary police. He is also forbidden from being in control of an aircraft.

It is against the law for pilots in Canada to have consumed alcohol within eight hours of flying and individual airlines, including Sunwing, often have even stricter rules.

The plane was scheduled to make stops in Regina and Winnipeg before continuing on to Cancun, Mexico. It had 99 passengers and six crew members on board.

Members of the flight crew noticed the pilot was behaving oddly before he passed out in the cockpit, according to police.

Gronych did not appear in person at the Calgary Courts Centre on Thursday.

His lawyer addressed the matter at the case management office and it was put over until Jan. 25.