Visitors to Sunshine Village ski resort will be able to park along the access road this season when the main lot is full.

Parks Canada had issued the ban citing safety concerns around people walking up and down the road, and the avalanche risk.

But Sunshine officials say the federal court has set aside that decision and they will now work with Parks Canada to find a long-term solution.

"We think that we should be able to work this out together, this isn't rocket science," said Dave Riley, chief operating officer at Sunshine Village.

"We have some ideas and solutions for the parking and that's what we're hoping to achieve with Parks Canada, a real co-operative and collaborative process."

The main parking lot at Sunshine Village fits about 1,600 vehicles and there's room for about 800 along the access road.

In a website created by Sunshine Village to address parking concerns, it says they have proposed seven locations for alternative parking, which won't affect environmentally sensitive areas, but those were rejected by Parks Canada.