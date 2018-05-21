'One of the best seasons I can remember': Sunshine Village wraps up with Slush Cup and a bang

For many, this long weekend was a chance to get out and do some camping for the first time this season, but for skiers and boarders it was time to officially pack up their winter gear. The May long weekend also marks the official end to the ski season and Alberta resort operators say this season is one of the most successful they've had in years.

Record snowfall amounts and an early snowfall mean the season was longer than usual with better snow.

About 5,000 people attended Slush Cup at Sunshine Village, and marked the end to the ski season.

Olympic silver medallist at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games, Brittany Phelan, took in the fun.

"This hill, we train here, so it's close to my heart and it's really fun to be able to close out the season here," Phelan said.

The weather for perfect to wrap up the season at Sunshine Village on Monday. (Mike Symington/CBC)

Record amounts of snow meant big business for hills across the province.

Matt Mosteller of Resorts of the Canadian Rockies said the early starts helped a lot.

"We had early record starts. Who would have thought record snowfall for the month of October, like Kicking Horse Resort, unusual, and in Fernie we're pushing the 40-foot mark for snowfall. The town of Fernie said biggest snowbanks in the town in the past 20 years, taller than most houses," Mosteller said.

Wayne Hallstrom hit the slopes about 30 times this season. (Mike Symington/CBC)

Wayne Hallstrom hit the slopes about 30 times this winter.

"It was a good winter. Snow was good," Hallstrom said.

"I'm not the one who skied the most out of our group though. My buddy there he skied something like 100 days."

Kendra Scurfield is the media and communications manager for Sunshine Village, and said the resort is now focusing on its summer customers.

"We'll reopen on June 29 for our summer season, but we have had just an incredible winter with so much snow and great weather," Scurfield said.

"It's been one of the best seasons I can remember."