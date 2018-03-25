Robins and the first green sprigs of grass are sure signs spring is on the way in Calgary, as are the droves of gardeners that reliably flock to Sunnyside Greenhouses in anticipation of the season.

Customers packed the Bowness store on Saturday to pick up tropical plants and garden supplies, for what will be the store's last season after 100 years of serving the community.

For Rosemary Wishart and Arnold Mcaulay, the greenhouse was a frequent stop, and the pair planned on making one more purchase for old time's sake.

Arnold Mcaulay and Rosemary Wishart said they always make a point of stopping at Sunnyside Garden Centre when they're in Calgary. (Dave Will/CBC)

"Well I was shocked too, it's a special place to come, especially for us. We live down in Claresholm and we don't even have a greenhouse anymore," Mcaulay said.

Caitlin McClure said she first visited the northwest Calgary fixture when she was a girl, barely taller than some of the stores plants.

"It was part of the ritual of spring in Calgary," said McClure.

She said she doesn't know where she'll go now that the store is closing.

Caitlin McClure said she'll be sad to see Sunnyside Garden Centre close. (Dave Will/CBC)

"It's the only place in town that has a facility like this," she said.

Owners Grant and Warren Jensen announced earlier in March that 2018 would be the last year of operation, as the site has been sold to a developer to be turned into a mixed-use complex.

Elizabeth Marck said she was sad to hear the small business she's frequented for 20 years was sold.

"I just want this to stay. This is such a nice greenhouse, it's beautiful," she said.