Jennifer Black was drunk and fighting with her common-law husband when she took her hands off the wheel of her truck, turned around and grabbed his hair in the moments before the vehicle flew off the highway and rolled end-over-end.

Perry Vollmer, 57, — Black's partner — and Brian Schrader, 65, who were passengers in the back of Black's Dodge Ram pickup truck died in the vehicle when it crashed on April 5, 2015 just north of Sundre, Alta.

The crash happened around 10:00 p.m. after a group of friends had been drinking together. Beer cans were found inside and outside the vehicle.

Black's seven-day trial was set to begin Monday morning but instead she's pleaded guilty to two counts of dangerous driving causing death and one count of dangerous driving causing bodily harm, despite originally facing impaired driving charges.

The details of the crime come from an agreed statement of facts prepared by Crown prosecutor Deanna Dahlseide Haase and defence lawyer Kim Ross.

Vivian Nielsen was a passenger in the front seat. She was ejected from the truck and police found her laying in the ditch, being treated by firefighters when they arrived on scene.

Black was found strapped into the driver's seat and first responders could smell alcohol on her breath. She had to be extricated using the jaws of life.

Blood samples show Black was drunk

Both Black and Nielsen were in comas for weeks in hospital. Nielsen suffered broken bones including several ribs, and her back.

At the time of the crash, Black — who was driving — turned around to argue with Vollmer and had grabbed his hair. Her hands weren't on the wheel and she wasn't looking at the road.

RCMP determined the truck had been travelling at 160 km per hour at the time of the crash. None of the passengers were wearing seat belts.

According to samples taken, Black's blood alcohol level was between .189 and .240 at the time of the crash.

A pre-sentence report has been ordered ahead of the sentencing hearing in January 2018.