Tornado warnings were issued for Airdrie, Cochrane, Drumheller, Olds, Sundre and Three Hills on Sunday evening, but were dropped just before 10 p.m.

"Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm that is possibly producing a tornado," the agency said in a statement, earlier in the day.

"Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible."

Golf ball-sized hail has been reported.

Super scud sucking, so close to putting down 7:38 #abstorm pic.twitter.com/YHIrGuH09A — @Washed_Up

"This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation. Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches. If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately," Environment Canada advises.

Some hail and the damages in ocheise #abweather #weather #abstorm pic.twitter.com/rM8Ri79hpk — @channy2dope

The provincial map was a sea of red most of the weekend denoting ongoing heat warnings and a handful of severe thunderstorm warnings.