Health Canada has issued a do not drink water order for the Sunchild First Nation west of Rocky Mountain House.

A spokesman for the band says it's due to a chlorine problem and they're trying to flush the system.

Plastic water carriers have been provided for 45 homes.

The school is closed.

Non-essential staff at other local buildings are being told to stay home but the band office and health centre are open.

"We anticipate this situation will be dealt with in a reasonable time frame," said band manager Alice Peters. "The water will be tested as per Health Canada guidelines."