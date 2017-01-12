Health Canada has issued a do not drink water order for the Sunchild First Nation west of Rocky Mountain House.
A spokesman for the band says it's due to a chlorine problem and they're trying to flush the system.
Plastic water carriers have been provided for 45 homes.
The school is closed.
Non-essential staff at other local buildings are being told to stay home but the band office and health centre are open.
"We anticipate this situation will be dealt with in a reasonable time frame," said band manager Alice Peters. "The water will be tested as per Health Canada guidelines."
