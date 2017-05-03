The victim in Friday's homicide at the Sunalta LRT station in southwest Calgary has been identified as 52-year-old Eric Lavallee.

Lavallee was found suffering stab wounds about 11:20 p.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police released this image of a suspect in the Sunalta LRT homicide. (Calgary Police Service)

An autopsy was done Monday, however it took police some time to notify his next of kin.

Police have now named Mark Lecaine as a person of interest in the death and say the two were known to each other.

CCTV images of Lecaine have been released by police.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or the homicide tip line at 403-428-8877. Tips can also be left by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.