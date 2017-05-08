Police have interviewed a man who is a person of interest in a fatal stabbing at the Sunalta LRT station. (Mike Symington/CBC)

Calgary police have found the man they think has information on a fatal stabbing at the Sunalta LRT station on April 28.

The man, whose name has not been released, was captured by video cameras at the station and his image was distributed by the police.

According to a news release, the man was found in Saskatchewan and interviewed by investigators. No charges have been laid at this time, but police say they are not looking for anyone else in relation to the investigation.

Eric Lavallee died after what police describe as an altercation at the LRT station. It's believed he knew the man recently interviewed in Saskatchewan.