A stabbing at the Sunalta C-Train station Friday night has left one man dead and Calgary police searching for a suspect.

Police say they were called at around 11:20 p.m. for reports of a fight between two men. They found a man at the C-Train station with serious injuries. He was declared dead at the scene.

Police are asking the public's help to identify this man, suspected in stabbing a man to death at the Sunalta C-Train station Friday night. (Calgary Police Service)

The suspect fled before police arrived but was captured on CCTV footage. Police are asking for the public's help in identifying and finding the man.

Calgary police Staff Sgt. Rob Anderson said the altercation between the two men happened inside the LRT station on the second floor landing of the stairs.

"We don't know the relationship between the two men or exactly what transpired between the two. We're looking to speak to the suspect involved in this in order to obtain his version of events," he said.

Victim's name not released

Sunalta resident Sherrie MacNaull has lived in the area for 20 years. She said she woke up Saturday morning and saw the police tape around the park, which instantly reminded her of the woman who died in the area in November.

She said she wasn't surprised to hear there was another homicide in the area.

"It's a beautiful, beautiful neighbourhood … but I noticed since the train came in, we're getting more people that you might see in the downtown core, they're coming out into this area," she said.

The victim has been identified, police say, but his name has not been released as next of kin has not yet been notified.

Police closed off the Sunalta C-Train station, as well as the three-block radius surrounding the south side of the station, for most of the morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.