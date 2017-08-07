Police in Lethbridge, Alta., are investigating a sudden death in a residential area after a deceased man was discovered in an alley on the weekend.

The Lethbridge Police Service says a passerby found the deceased man in an alley behind the 1600 block of 5A Avenue N. at about 2:50 p.m. on Sunday. The passerby called 911.

The victim has been identified as a 47-year-old Lethbridge resident but police are not releasing his name at this time.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday at the Medical Examiner's Office in Calgary. The autopsy will determine the cause of death.

Police said in a release that more information would be provided after the autopsy has been completed.