As chinooks move in and snow melts, there is a slushy mess left on some Calgary streets but it doesn't have to slow you down, an expert says.

Ron Wilson with the Alberta Motor Association says there are some actions you can take, before or after getting stuck, that can make a real difference.

"Make sure your tires are properly inflated," Wilson told The Homestretch on Wednesday.

"A lot of people don't keep their tires properly inflated so they are trying to get traction and without that proper contact patch, they are getting stuck before they even try anything else."

He says the best time to clear some tracks is when you first pull into a space.

"Once you pull in, back up a little bit, go forward a bit and it gives you some tracks," Wilson explained.

"Break trail, is what we call it, when you park and then when you go to leave, keep those wheels straight until you get some traction and nice and smooth on the accelerator. Simple as that."

It's a great idea to keep a safety kit, a shovel and even some kitty litter or sand on your vehicle's trunk, he said.

What do you do when you get stuck?

"The first thing I would do is secure the vehicle, put the parking brake on, put the car in park. I would get out and look at what the tires look like in front and back, what the snow build up looks like. If it was starting to build up, I would get my shovel and dig out a little bit. Make a path and back up, go forward and you are going to be able to get going."

With files from The Homestretch and Erika Stark