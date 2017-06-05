Three teens were arrested Monday following a firearms complaints that forced a Strathmore junior high school into lockdown.

RCMP responded just before 1 p.m. to the parking lot of the Strathmore Curling Club and the nearby Crowther Memorial Junior High School went into lockdown procedure.

Little information was available but police arrested three teenagers soon after.

No charges had been laid as of Monday afternoon but Staff Sgt. Kevin O'Dwyer said police expect to provide an update Tuesday.

No names can be released under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.