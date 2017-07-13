Two Strathmore, Alta., men have been charged with mischief endangering life and assault with a weapon after a large rock was thrown into a vehicle travelling on Highway 1, hitting a woman in the face.

The vehicle was heading east, July 4, near Strathmore Highway Camping — about 55 kilometres east of Calgary — when a large rock crashed through the window.

The female driver had to be taken to hospital for treatment.

Police later identified and arrested two suspects.

Brandon Marleau, 25, and Hunter Marleau, 19, were released with conditions and are scheduled to appear in court on July 18.

Anyone with information is asked to call Strathmore RCMP at 403-934-3968 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.