An 18-year-old is facing charges relating to a firearms call that saw a Strathmore junior high school placed on lockdown for a short time.

Police were called to the Strathmore Curling Club parking lot, which is next to the school, about 1 p.m. Monday after witnesses reported seeing a man point a handgun at another person.

Lockdown procedures were implemented because of the school's proximity.

Three males were taken into custody.

Two of them, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old, were charged with possession of a controlled substance and uttering threats. They have been released from custody, but can't be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Dawson Hoerdt, 18, of Strathmore, is facing eight charges:

Two counts of uttering threats.

Assault with a weapon.

Pointing a firearm.

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Use of a firearm in the commission of a criminal offence.

Possession of a controlled substance.

Failing to comply with condition of an undertaking (not to possess firearms).

He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court June 20.