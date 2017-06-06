An 18-year-old is facing charges relating to a firearms call that saw a Strathmore junior high school placed on lockdown for a short time.
Police were called to the Strathmore Curling Club parking lot, which is next to the school, about 1 p.m. Monday after witnesses reported seeing a man point a handgun at another person.
Lockdown procedures were implemented because of the school's proximity.
Three males were taken into custody.
Two of them, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old, were charged with possession of a controlled substance and uttering threats. They have been released from custody, but can't be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
Dawson Hoerdt, 18, of Strathmore, is facing eight charges:
- Two counts of uttering threats.
- Assault with a weapon.
- Pointing a firearm.
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
- Use of a firearm in the commission of a criminal offence.
- Possession of a controlled substance.
- Failing to comply with condition of an undertaking (not to possess firearms).
He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court June 20.
