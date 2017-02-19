A Strathmore man is dead after his sport utility vehicle rolled east of the southern Alberta town, police said in a release Sunday.
RCMP responded to the intersection of Highway 561 and Highway 840, south of Standard, Alta., at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday.
The 35-year-old had died from his injuries when first responders arrived at the scene.
Police are not identifying the man at this time.
