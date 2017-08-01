Two people are now facing charges relating to the death of a dog that was dragged behind a car in Strathmore last month.

Just after noon on July 2, Strathmore RCMP received reports of a dog being dragged behind a vehicle on Highway 1 near Range Road 270, about 50 kilometres east of Calgary. The vehicle was last seen heading south on Highway 797.

Later that day, police received another report of an abandoned vehicle left in a field with an injured dog tied to it.

The dog, believed to be a border collie cross, was taken to an emergency veterinary clinic, where it had to be put down.

The owner of the vehicle was arrested soon after and released under a promise to appear in court on Aug. 15.

Charges were then sworn this week, RCMP said Tuesday.

Melinda Harris, 40, is charged under the criminal code with one count of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.

She is scheduled to appear in a Strathmore court on Aug. 15.

True Underwood, 20, is also charged with one count of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.