A head-on collision killed one person about 60 kilometres east of Calgary Wednesday night.

The crash happened at about 5 p.m. on Highway 901 about 500 metres west of Highway 817, RCMP said in a release.

A Dodge Grand Caravan minivan travelling east crossed the centre line into the path of an oncoming tractor-trailer.

"Despite efforts made by the driver of the tractor-trailer to evade the Grand Caravan, a head-on collision ensued," RCMP said.

The driver of the Dodge, whose name was not released, died at the scene. The truck driver suffered minor injuries.

Traffic on Highway 901 was detoured for about four hours.