A woman was killed after a collision on the highway near Strathmore late Saturday.

Strathmore RCMP said they responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 1 eastbound at Range Road 284 at approximately 9 p.m.

A woman was pronounced dead on scene.

RCMP said in a release that a collision reconstructionist was dispatched to help with the investigation and Highway 1 was shut down.

The highway has since re-opened.