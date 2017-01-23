One man is dead following a collision between a semi truck and car near Strathmore, Alta.
The crash happened around 1:15 p.m. on Highway 24, between Glenmore Trail and Highway 22X. T
he driver of the car, an adult male, was declared dead on scene.
The driver of the semi was not injured in the crash.
RCMP continue to investigate the crash.
