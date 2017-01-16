Prosecutors say two of the men convicted in the killing of a young Calgary man should be barred from seeking parole for 17 years and 14 years.

Lukas Strasser-Hird died in hospital after he was swarmed, beaten and stabbed in an alley outside the Vinyl nightclub at Second Street and 10th Avenue S.W. on Nov. 23, 2013.

Last June, Franz Cabrera and Assmar Shlah were found guilty by a jury of second-degree murder. Joch Pouk was found guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter.

At a sentencing hearing Monday, Crown lawyers characterized Strasser-Hird's death as gratuitously violent and completely senseless.

They asked Court of Queen's Bench Justice Glen Poleman to set parole eligibility for Cabrera at 17 years — calling him the main aggressor — and at 14 years for Shlah.

Defence lawyers for both men asked for the minimum 10-year benchmark for parole eligibility.

Lawyers Balfour Der and Gavin Wolch represented Assmar Shlah and Franz Cabrera, respectively. (Meghan Grant/CBC)

Cabrera's lawyer, Gavin Wolch, said his client was only 19 at the time of the incident, had no criminal record, and had a promising future as a skilled roofer.

"If it weren't the minimum, I'd be asking for less than 10 years," he said.

Balfour Der told the court that his client, Shlah, only joined the attack towards the end.

"Death is caused already when my client comes in," he said.

A fourth man, Jordan Liao, was found not guilty of second-degree murder.

A fifth man, Nathan Gervais, was charged with first-degree murder, but disappeared weeks before the trial began while on bail. He remains at large.