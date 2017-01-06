A search crew rescued a stranded hiker who got lost in the dark from a mountain near Golden, B.C., Wednesday night.

The 33-year-old man called RCMP just before 6 p.m. to say he was stranded on a ridge known as Wisdom Tooth, southwest of Golden.

The man had been skiing and hiking in to the area but was not prepared to spend the night outside, RCMP said in a release.

An air rescue wasn't possible because of poor weather.

A Golden and District Search and Rescue (GADSAR) team hiked to the area and found the man cold but uninjured around 1 a.m.

"The dedication shown by the GADSAR team brought this rescue mission to a successful conclusion overnight, however, we want to remind outdoor enthusiasts that several factors, such as terrain and weather conditions, may prevent nighttime rescues," said RCMP Const. Spencer Lainchbury.

"And with extreme winter temperatures, those venturing into the back country need to be prepared to stay overnight."