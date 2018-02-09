A massive pileup of about 50 vehicles Friday morning in southeast Calgary has sent nine people to hospital and closed the westbound lanes for hours.

The massive crash happened in westbound lanes of Stoney Trail between Chaparral Boulevard S.E. and Cranston Boulevard S.E.

The westbound stretch of road reopened to traffic at 2 p.m. Friday, roughly five hours after the pileup occurred.

Police, fire and EMS all descended on the scene after the call came in shortly after 9 a.m.

Police say the area was foggy at the time and the limited visibility is believed to have been a factor in the crash.

Adam Loria of Calgary EMS said paramedics assessed all motorists involved in the crash.

Those taken to hospital were all in stable condition with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, he said.

"It was a busy, busy scene for us," Loria said, adding the freezing temperatures and road conditions made the scene extra challenging.

Calgary is still digging out of a severe winter storm that dumped nearly 25 cm of snow on the city over the past two days.