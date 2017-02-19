One man is dead and southbound Stoney Trail is closed after an accident on Sunday morning near Nosehill Drive.

EMS said they were called to the area at 8:50 a.m. and found an SUV that had hit the abutments under the overpass on Stoney Trail.

The only occupant of the SUV, a man in his late 30s, was declared dead at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

All lanes of southbound Stoney Trail are closed at Tuscany Blvd. while police investigate, EMS says.