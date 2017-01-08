The man shot by RCMP on the Stoney Nakoda reserve on Saturday has died.

Ralph Stephens, 27, was killed when police executed a warrant for first-degree murder charges in the death of Lorenzo Bearspaw, also 27, who was reported missing on Jan. 3.

Police said they found Bearspaw's body on Jan. 6 on the Stoney Nakoda reserve.

RCMP identified two other suspects in the death of Bearspaw, John Stephens, 29 and Deangelo Powderface, 22.

Executing warrants

According to a press release, the RCMP major crimes unit and the Emergency Response Team descended on a home on the reserve to serve the warrants. They took one suspect into custody.

Police said Ralph Stephens then "engaged police and shots were fired." He later died in hospital.

"These events are tragic for the families, first responders and the Morley community," said Chief Supt. Tony Hamori, the officer in charge of Southern Alberta District RCMP, in a press release.

"On behalf of the RCMP, I want to extend sincere condolences to the families of Lorenzo Bearspaw and Ralph Stephens. I also urge calm in the community while the investigations take place."

'Have you shot my boy?'

A relative of the Stephens family said he was told it was a chaotic scene when the police arrived.

"My family told me it happened so quick, even my cousin was asking them 'Have you shot my boy?'" said Gerald Powderface.

"They didn't even answer him, they just dragged him out of the house without no shoes and they're throwing people out of the house left and right. They didn't even answer his question, Have you shot my boy? What happened, what's going on here?'"​

He said the family is surrounded by community at this time.

"We have a community here that support each other on every matter, especially a matter like that. They all come to the house," he said on Sunday morning.

"There was a lot of people there last night when I left."

Suspect at large

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating the RCMP's role in the shooting.

RCMP are looking for Deangelo Powderface, who's wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant for first-degree murder in the death of Lorenzo Bearspaw. (Cochrane RCMP)

John Stephens remains in custody, according to RCMP, awaiting his first court appearance.

The RCMP are still looking for Powderface, who they say is "considered dangerous and should not be approached."

​Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Cochrane RCMP at 403-932-2211 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.