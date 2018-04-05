Officials remained tight-lipped Thursday one day after a child was found dead and 14 others in the same household were discovered ill with "influenza-type symptoms" on the Stoney First Nation west of Calgary.

Ten of the 15 discovered in the home Wednesday are children. One of the children was in serious condition when taken to hospital.

The 15 were discovered by paramedics after they were called to the home for reports of two children in medical distress.

Alberta Health Services said Wednesday that all the individuals presented with the "influenza-type symptoms," but would not say whether there were any public health concerns when asked on Thursday.

"Nothing more planned. As EMS noted yesterday, this was influenza-like illness," AHS said to CBC News when asked for more information and whether there were public health concerns.

RCMP Cpl. Curtis Peters said Thursday there was no new information, but that an autopsy on the child could be performed today or Friday.

Peters did not know whether there were any public health concerns.

RCMP cars were blocking access to the home on Thursday morning and officers at the scene said no one was inside.

The major crimes unit is part of the ongoing investigation.