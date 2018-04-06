Alberta Health Services said Friday there's no ongoing health risk for the 12 people that were transported to hospital with "influenza-like" symptoms from a home on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation.

The agency also said there was no health risk to the public.

On Wednesday, police and paramedics responded to a report of two children in medical distress at a home on the southwest Alberta reserve.

When EMS arrived, a two-year-old child was in serious condition and a four-month-old girl was declared dead at the home. Two adults and 10 children were taken to hospital.

"A variety of common respiratory viruses were determined to be involved with those admitted to hospital," AHS said in the release.

The agency said it was unable to comment on any patient's medical history or condition under the province's Health Information Act, and was also unable to comment on the child's death as it is under investigation by RCMP.

An autopsy on the child was scheduled for Friday.