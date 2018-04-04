The RCMP are investigating after a child was found dead Wednesday morning at a home on the Stoney First Nation, west of Calgary.

Fourteen other children were taken by ambulance to Alberta Children's Hospital, according to paramedics who had earlier put that number at 10.

The children in hospital range in age from two-and-a-half years to late teens.

The cause of the death and hospitalizations was not immediately clear. Medical personnel expected to release more information shortly.

Police and paramedics were called to the home on Spring Road just before noon, local time, for what the latter described as a medical situation.

RCMP's major crimes unit is investigating.