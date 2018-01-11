One man was taken into custody after a stolen truck rammed a Calgary police vehicle on Wednesday evening.

Police said at approximately 8:50 p.m., a silver Ford F350 rammed into a police cruiser near Westbrook Mall in southwest Calgary.

Police said the truck had been reported stolen.

It's not clear whether the driver had intended to crash into the vehicle.

The truck got stuck in the snow in the parking lot, and one man was taken into custody, police said.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Calgary Transit shut down access to the bus loop at Westbrook Station following the accident, but it has since reopened.