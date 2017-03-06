The latest video game console from Nintendo went flying off the shelves this weekend — but at least one Calgary man managed to get his hands on one.

Stevey Hodges picked up a Nintendo Switch at a brick and mortar store and played it all weekend. But, he looked up from the highly-coveted console Monday morning to share his thoughts with the Calgary Eyeopener.

Q: So, did you get any sleep last night?

A: Very little.

Q: How big of a Nintendo fan are you?

A: I was raised with the classic Nintendo entertainment system, playing Mario and Duck Hunt, playing Super Mario 1, 2 and 3, playing the original Legend of Zelda ... I love Nintendo. I've wandered off in my older years, playing with the Xbox One, but when I heard about the Nintendo Switch, I pre-ordered it, took the day off work on Friday, went and picked it up and I've been playing it ever since.

Q: What is so special about this console?

A: The cool thing about Nintendo Switch is that it's not just one console — it's three consoles in one. You have the handheld, I can also put it on my HDTV via a docking station. It's instantaneous too — I could be playing downstairs on the couch and then I could walk upstairs into the "nerd room," as I call it, and hook it right up and I'm playing it instantaneously. There's no lag between the two. I can also take the controllers off and then it's a little mini console that I could bring to a friend's house and I can play various party games.

These are the Nintendo Switch control options, clockwise from top-left: JoyCons and the JoyCon Grip, JoyCons held separately, a single JoyCon held with both hands, and the Pro Controller. (Nintendo)

Q: Aren't you worried that if you can continue to play away from your television you'll never stop?

A: Life's all about balance. I need to indulge my nerdy passions. Another cool feature with the Nintendo Switch is you can link up to eight different consoles together and you can have an old-school "LAN party," a local area network party. You can all play on your console, but together.

Q: People are already selling the Switch on Kijiji for double, even triple the price. Are you surprised by that?

A: Not really. If you were to ask my honest opinion about these people, I would probably say words that I'm not allowed to say on radio. They're the bane of my existence. People out there, if your kids or you are crazy about getting a Switch, I say wait. There's going to be new kits coming out, Mario's coming out in the summer so there's going to be packaged deals with that, so just hold off.

With files from the Calgary Eyeopener