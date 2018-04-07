Police search for truck with Alberta plates after suspicious death

RCMP are investigating after a man was found dead inside a Stettler, Alta., home on Friday evening.

Police said the man's death is considered suspicious. He has yet to be positively identified, and an autopsy date has not been set. Police are searching for a truck that belongs to the victim.

It's a white 2008 Ford F-150 Quad Cab truck, with Alberta licence plate BRM 9136.

RCMP advised the public to not approach the truck, and call 911 immediately if they see it.

Anyone with information is asked to call Stettler RCMP at 403-742-3382, or their local police.

Major crimes is investigating.