Calgary NDP MLA Stephanie McLean won't run for re-election

Alberta's minister for the status of women and Service Alberta, who announced on Twitter she will not be running in 2019, says serving in government is a great honour but her life's ambition has been the law.

In this file photo, Service Alberta Minister Stephanie McLean is sworn in as a new cabinet minister in February 2016. She made history in Alberta as the first MLA in the province to give birth while holding office. (Jason Franson/Canadian Press)

Stephanie McLean, Alberta's minister for the status of women and Service Alberta, announced Thursday she would not be seeking re-election in the next provincial vote.

The NDP MLA for Calgary-Varsity broke the news in a statement on Twitter, which said serving in government was a great honour but her life's ambition has been the law.

"As a young lawyer, I am eager to pursue my practice. I have no doubt that all I have learned and come to appreciate in government will make [me] a better lawyer advancing the cause of justice in a meaningful, if less public, way," the statement read.

McLean had filed her nomination papers with Elections Alberta, but since changed her mind about running again.

She made history in the Alberta Legislature as the first MLA in the province to give birth while holding office.

In March, ​Calgary-Acadia MLA Brandy Payne — Alberta's associate minister of health — also announced she would not run again for provincial office, saying she wanted to spend more time with her family.

