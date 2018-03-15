A third person has been charged by Okotoks RCMP after shots were fired at a rural home following an alleged burglary.

On Tuesday, RCMP arrested 30-year-old Stephanie Ann Martens. She has been charged with trespassing at night, theft under $5,000 and mischief.

Police were called to a rural residence at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Feb. 24, when a homeowner fired shots after he saw two people rummaging through his vehicles.

The suspects fled the scene. One suspect, who was suffering from an arm injury, was located shortly after.

Ryan Watson, the injured man, was arrested after being released from hospital and charged with trespassing, mischief to property, theft under $5,000, possession of methamphetamine and failure to comply with probation.

The homeowner, Edouard Maurice, was charged with aggravated assault, pointing a firearm and careless use of a firearm.

Approximately 150 supporters of Maurice rallied outside the Okotoks courthouse Friday in support of Maurice, who is currently out on bail.

Martens is scheduled to appear on April 20 in Okotoks provincial court.