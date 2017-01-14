Stephanie Kusie has won the Conservative nomination for the upcoming Calgary Midnapore byelection.

The seat was vacated in September when Jason Kenney stepped down to seek the leadership of the Alberta Progressive Conservatives.

"I don't think anyone can replace Jason Kenney or his legacy. He was just an incredible parliamentarian, an incredible individual," Kusie said.

"I look forward to being myself and being the next generation of Conservative leadership for Calgary Midnapore when I go on to win the riding."

Kusie is a former diplomat who ran in Ward 12 in the 2013 municipal election. She lost to Shane Keating before taking over the role as executive director at Common Sense Calgary, which is described as a "citizen's advocacy group dedicated to lower taxation and responsible spending at city hall."

Kusie defeated Myles McDougall and Jack Redekop in Saturday's contest.

"To Justin Trudeau and the Liberals, bring on the by-election!," Kusie said to a cheering crowd.

Nearly 70 per cent of almost 1,800 eligible Conservative voters cast their ballot in the nomination.

The byelection date must be set by March 22.