The Quebec man accused in a 16-year-old cold case murder appeared over closed-circuit television in a Calgary courtroom Tuesday and will remain in custody for at least another month.

Dressed in a blue remand centre-issued jumpsuit, 49-year-old Stéphane Parent said nothing as lawyers put the case over for five weeks so that defence lawyer Susan Karpa can be officially retained as counsel.

​Parent is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 21-year-old Adrienne McColl, who was last seen on Valentine's Day 2002.

Friends of McColl have said they're bracing for a long road ahead as the case makes its way through the justice system, and several were in the courtroom Tuesday for the brief appearance.

Adrienne McColl's body was found near Nanton, Alta., of Feb. 17, 2002. An arrest was made last month in Quebec. (RCMP)

Exactly 16 years after McColl's body was discovered in a rancher's field near Nanton, south of Calgary, police arrested Parent outside his Quebec home last month.

Friends of the victim have told CBC News that Parent and McColl were romantically involved at the time of her death but had a volatile relationship.

Parent, who was a person of interest at the time of McColl's death, bought a one-way ticket to Ottawa days after McColl's body was found.

Police believe Parent has lived in Ontario and Quebec ever since, and he has family in Gatineau, Que., where he was arrested.

Parent will be back in court April 24.