An arrest warrant has been issued for a cyclist facing fraud charges after saying he was severely injured by barbed wire strung across a trail for mountain bikes.
Alberta Justice said Stelianos Psaroudakis did not show up for a court appearance Tuesday.
Psaroudakis said he was clotheslined by barbed wire while cycling west of Calgary in July.
He shared photos of a red gash across his neck and started an online fundraising campaign to cover his medical bills and a new bike.
He raised $850 before the campaign was taken down.
Psaroudakis is facing fraud and public mischief charges.
Alberta RCMP say Psaroudakis did injure himself on a barbed wire fence, but they say he was riding an ATV on a friend's property at the time.
