Six out of seven economic regions in Alberta made the top 10 list for highest average hourly wages, according to Statistics Canada's latest figures.
Wood Buffalo-Cold Lake topped the list, where the average full-time wage was $36.50 per hour, says the agency's Wages by Occupation, 2016 report, which was released Thursday.
Calgary is in the fourth spot with an average wage of $32.60 — behind Nunavut at $35.95 and the Northwest Territories at $34.20.
Edmonton is number five on the list, where the average wage is $30.20, just behind Toronto where it's $30.40.
Rounding out the list are the regions of Camrose-Drumheller at $29.55, Banff-Jasper-Rocky Mountain House and Athabasca-Grande-Prairie-Peace-River at $29.70 and Red Deer at $29.20.
"Alberta had a relatively high average hourly wage in every broad occupational group except in art, culture, recreation and sport occupations, and in sales and service occupations," Statistics Canada said in a release.
Engineers among top earners
Nationally, the average hourly wage in 2016 was $27.70.
In management occupations, the highest hourly wages are in the mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, where they average $64.45.
Albertans account for almost 65 per cent of the employees in this sector.
Engineering managers were among the highest paid within management jobs, earning an average of $58.30 per hour.
Within natural and applied sciences occupations, petroleum engineers had the highest hourly wages at $62.75.
By contrast, management-level workers in the accommodation and food service sector earn $21.45 per hour on average.
None of the Statistics Canada numbers include tips or bonuses.
Statistics Canada found that the broad occupational group with the lowest average full-time hourly wage is sales and service, where employees earn $18.85 on average.
Full-time employees in sales and service occupations working in professional, scientific and technical services earned $29.45 per hour on average.
In contrast, full-time employees in this broad occupational group with jobs in accommodation and food services earned an average hourly wage of $13.70.
Highest and lowest paid jobs
The 10 highest paid occupations by hourly wage are:
- Specialist physicians at $86.75
- Dentists at $72.00
- Petroleum engineers at $62.75
- Engineering managers at $58.30
- University professors at $58.10
- Public administration managers at $56.25
- Geo-scientists and oceanographers at $55.50
- Senior government managers at $55.45
- Commissioned police officers at $54.30
- Chemical engineers at $54.20
The 10 lowest paid occupations by hourly wage are:
- Bartenders at $11.50
- Food and beverage servers at $11.85
- Hosts and hostesses at $12.85
- Food counter attendants and kitchen helpers at $13.05
- Gas station attendants at $13.05
- Harvest labourers at $13.10
- Nursery and greenhouse workers at $13.25
- Shoe repairers and shoemakers at $13.65
- Hairstylists and barbers at $13.75
- Cashiers at $13.95
The 10 economic regions in Canada with the lowest average hourly wage are in the Maritimes and Quebec.
Edmundston–Woodstock, N.B., had the lowest average hourly wage in 2016 at $19.40, followed by Campbellton–Miramichi, N.B., at $21.30, Prince Edward Island at $21.30 and Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine, Que., at $21.70.
- MORE ECONOMIC NEWS | Alberta doubles micro-grant program for small business
- MORE ECONOMIC NEWS | Kinder Morgan may still offer pipeline ownership to Indigenous groups