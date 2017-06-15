Six out of seven economic regions in Alberta made the top 10 list for highest average hourly wages, according to Statistics Canada's latest figures.

Wood Buffalo-Cold Lake topped the list, where the average full-time wage was $36.50 per hour, says the agency's Wages by Occupation, 2016 report, which was released Thursday.

Calgary is in the fourth spot with an average wage of $32.60 — behind Nunavut at $35.95 and the Northwest Territories at $34.20.

Edmonton is number five on the list, where the average wage is $30.20, just behind Toronto where it's $30.40.

Rounding out the list are the regions of Camrose-Drumheller at $29.55, Banff-Jasper-Rocky Mountain House and Athabasca-Grande-Prairie-Peace-River at $29.70 and Red Deer at $29.20.

"Alberta had a relatively high average hourly wage in every broad occupational group except in art, culture, recreation and sport occupations, and in sales and service occupations," Statistics Canada said in a release.

Engineers among top earners

Nationally, the average hourly wage in 2016 was $27.70.

In management occupations, the highest hourly wages are in the mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, where they average $64.45.

Albertans account for almost 65 per cent of the employees in this sector.

Engineering managers were among the highest paid within management jobs, earning an average of $58.30 per hour.

Within natural and applied sciences occupations, petroleum engineers had the highest hourly wages at $62.75.

By contrast, management-level workers in the accommodation and food service sector earn $21.45 per hour on average.

None of the Statistics Canada numbers include tips or bonuses.

Statistics Canada found that the broad occupational group with the lowest average full-time hourly wage is sales and service, where employees earn $18.85 on average.

Full-time employees in sales and service occupations working in professional, scientific and technical services earned $29.45 per hour on average.

In contrast, full-time employees in this broad occupational group with jobs in accommodation and food services earned an average hourly wage of $13.70.

Highest and lowest paid jobs

The 10 highest paid occupations by hourly wage are:

Specialist physicians at $86.75

Dentists at $72.00

Petroleum engineers at $62.75

Engineering managers at $58.30

University professors at $58.10

Public administration managers at $56.25

Geo-scientists and oceanographers at $55.50

Senior government managers at $55.45

Commissioned police officers at $54.30

Chemical engineers at $54.20

The 10 lowest paid occupations by hourly wage are:

Bartenders at $11.50

Food and beverage servers at $11.85

Hosts and hostesses at $12.85

Food counter attendants and kitchen helpers at $13.05

Gas station attendants at $13.05

Harvest labourers at $13.10

Nursery and greenhouse workers at $13.25

Shoe repairers and shoemakers at $13.65

Hairstylists and barbers at $13.75

Cashiers at $13.95

The 10 economic regions in Canada with the lowest average hourly wage are in the Maritimes and Quebec.

Edmundston–Woodstock, N.B., had the lowest average hourly wage in 2016 at $19.40, followed by Campbellton–Miramichi, N.B., at $21.30, Prince Edward Island at $21.30 and Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine, Que., at $21.70.