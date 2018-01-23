Fullback Rob Cote retires after 11 seasons with Stampeders
Calgary native, 2-time Grey Cup champion appeared in 179 regular-season games
Calgary Stampeders fullback Rob Cote has retired following 11 seasons with the CFL club.
The six-foot-one, 227-pound Cote appeared in 179 regular-season games with Calgary and was part of two Grey Cup-winning teams over his career.
Born in Calgary and raised in Cochrane, he spent six seasons as a team captain and twice was voted by his teammates as the winner of the Presidents' Ring for excellence on and off the field.
"I want to thank the entire Stampeders organization, my teammates and the fans for an amazing ride," Cote said in a statement. "The past 11 years have shaped my life in many incredible ways and I couldn't be more grateful for the memories I will have with my family forever.
"I look forward to spending many more years as a part of this great community and trying to give back a fraction of what I have received."
The 31-year-old Calgary native ran for 143 yards on 40 carries while adding 113 catches for 1,160 yards and 13 touchdowns. Cote also recorded 82 special-teams tackles.
He also served as the club's official representative for Hospice Calgary, and in 2013 received the Herm Harrison Memorial Award for community service.
Calgary never missed the playoffs during Cote's tenure, posting a 146-66-4 record over that span.
