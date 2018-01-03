Calgary police are on the hunt for a man who they believe is connected to the stabbing of a man and woman on Dec. 19.

Warrants have been issued for 23-year-old Chase Alexander Spence, described as approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say they were called to the Sheldon Chumir Centre around 10 a.m. on Dec. 19 after a man arrived in medical distress. A short while later, a woman arrived with serious injuries. It's believed the two were injured in the same incident.

The man was taken to hospital in serious condition, while the woman was determined to be in stable condition.

Police believe the stabbing took place in a garage behind a house on the 500-block of 14th Avenue S.W. and that the attacker and the victims knew each other.

Spence is wanted on charges of two counts of aggravated assault.