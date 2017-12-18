A man was taken to hospital in critical condition after a stabbing on 17th Avenue southeast late Sunday night.

A passerby found the man lying on the street in the area of 17th Avenue and 42nd Street southeast around 10 p.m., police say.

He was taken to Foothils hospital in life-threatening condition and underwent surgery.

Police say he is in stable but critical condition.

There are no suspects in custody. Officers are waiting to get more information from the victim.