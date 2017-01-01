One man is in hospital with a stab wound after an early morning incident on 17th Avenue S.W.

EMS said they were called to assist an injured man around 2:15 a.m. on the corner of 17th Avenue and 5th Street.

When they arrived, they found a man in his early 30s who had been "injured in an altercation involving multiple people," according to a media release.

The altercation started in a nearby bar and then escalated outside, where the man was stabbed, EMS said.

He has a wound to his torso but is considered to be in stable, non-life-threatening condition at Foothills Hospital.

Calgary police are investigating. No one else was seriously injured in the incident.