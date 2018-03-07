Police say they've identified four boys who they believe are responsible for a string of arson attempts at a southeast Calgary school.

Between Feb. 7 and Feb. 23, four youths were observed attempting to start fires at St. Isabella Elementary Junior High School in Copperfield, police said in an earlier release.

The suspects used different methods, from trying to light arrows on fire and shoot them at the school's wall, to throwing Molotov cocktails, police said at the time.

On Tuesday, four boys and their parents came forward to police.

The Calgary Police Service also received a number of tips from the public.

Investigators are conducting interviews to determine each individual's level of involvement, and police said more information will be provided once charges are laid.

CPS said in a release that it's not believed an incident at McKenzie Lake School on Feb. 18 — when four youths were seen fleeing in a four-door sedan after a similar occurrence — is related to the arson attempts at St. Isabella.