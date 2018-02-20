A Quebec man appeared in a Calgary courtroom Tuesday morning facing a second-degree murder charge in the cold-case death of Adrienne McColl, but the case has been pushed to March 20 to allow more time for disclosure and time to secure a defence lawyer.

He appeared via closed-circuit television.

Gatineau police arrested Stéphane Parent, 49, outside his home Saturday morning — 16 years to the day after McColl's body was discovered in a rancher's field near Nanton, about 85 kilometres south of Calgary. He was taken to Calgary on Monday.

Parent has requested court services in French. He's expected to plead not guilty and ask for bail although there won't be a bail hearing before Parent's next court date.

Friends have express mixed emotions after Parent's arrest.

A close friend of McColl's said the arrest could be a positive sign for others, as some of them had lost virtually all hope police would solve the case.

"I really do truly believe that all of us had given up," said Laurie Heard, who worked with Parent and McColl at the now-shuttered Calgary bar Studio 82.

Other friends want to see justice.

"I have so many mixed emotions right now but want to say thank you for the prayers and positive energy we have received over the years and to the major crimes unit for not giving up on Adrienne. It is a long road ahead, but we know justice will be served," Shandi Bard said in a statement to CBC News.

"Adrienne was my best friend and is a beautiful person who is missed deeply by so many people. To other families waiting on answers and justice for their loved ones, do not lose hope."

Parent is scheduled to be back in court March 20 at 9 a.m.