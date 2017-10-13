You might remember it from Grade 7 physical education class, but a Calgary woman says square dancing is so cool, it deserves a second look.

"Anyone who can walk to a beat or clap to a beat, can do this dancing," Leslie Gotfrit told The Homestretch on Friday.

Leslie Gotfrit loves square dancing and thinks the cool kids would too, if they would just give it a try. (David Bell/CBC)

Gotfrit is a lifelong dancer, instructor and caller.

"There are lots of different calls but you learn them over the course of the evening. There is no sense of 'Oh, I can't do this.' The goal is a good time, the goal is for people to have fun, for it to be social, there's lot of laughter," she explained.

Gotfrit says while square dancing is going through somewhat of a revival on the West Coast right now, she's hoping an event on Saturday will get Calgarians do-si-do'ing.

"You don't need a partner. You don't need any experience. Everything is taught on the spot. In about one minute or 90 seconds, I will have everybody up and dancing," she said.

"We've got a great old-time string band called Fire in the Hole. Every dance that follows, you learn another skill or two and before you know it you are having a great time."

The attire is completely up to you, she said.

"Some people like to get gussied up and put on some twirly skirts or their cowboy boots, but come as you are."

Technology, Gotfrit adds, can sometimes lead people to feeling all alone, even when surrounded by people.

"People are looking for experiences," she said.

"They don't want to consume stuff, they want to have a good time and they want to be social and I think they are tired of maybe just playing on their little boxes."

Doors open at the Stage Door Theatre, 220 9th Ave. S.E., for The Calgary Old-Time Experience Square Dance at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online and at the door.

With files from The Homestretch