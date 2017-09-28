An Alberta man is in hospital with serious injuries after fending off armed bandits who attacked him with a machete and stole his car while he was on an internet date.

RCMP say the resident of Springbrook — a hamlet about 130 kilometres north of Calgary — met a woman online and was driving with her near the Red Deer Airport when the two stopped on the side of the road.

A vehicle that had been following them pulled up.

The man was attacked by three people — two men and a woman — who were carrying a shotgun and a machete.

It happened at about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday.

The man fought back, however, and was able to get the gun away from his attackers, who kept slashing at him with the machete.

The man suffered "defensive injuries" to his body, arms and back, said RCMP Cpl. Greg Crane.

The group then stole the man's 2007 black Dodge Nitro with licence plate BDR0343 and fled.

Suffering serious injuries, the man began walking toward Springbrook, but a driver saw him and stopped and called 911.

Crane said police don't know whether the woman who was on the date with the man was connected to the second group.

The man was taken to hospital in Red Deer.

Anyone who sees the vehicle or has information is asked to call Blackfalds RCMP at 403-885-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.