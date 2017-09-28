An Alberta man is in hospital with serious injuries after fending off armed intruders who broke into his home and attacked him with a machete and a gun.

RCMP say the man was at his home about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday in the hamlet of Springbrook — about 130 kilometres north of Calgary — when he was attacked by several people who were carrying a firearm and a machete.

The man fought back, however, and was able to get the gun away from his attackers, who kept slashing at him with the machete. They then stole his 2007 black Dodge Nitro with licence plate BDR0343 and fled.

Suffering serious injuries, the man began walking toward Springbrook, but a driver saw him and stopped and called 911.

The man was taken to hospital in Red Deer.

Anyone who sees the vehicle or has information is asked to call Blackfalds RCMP at 403-885-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.