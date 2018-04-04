Calgary minor league spring sports delayed by snowy, chilly weather

Calgary recreational sports leagues will be missing games as the city won't be opening fields in time for spring seasons.

Baseball diamonds, outdoor tracks and soccer and football fields are all covered in too much snow to allow children to play in April.

Instead, the city is projecting parks will open in May, a month after some youth sports teams were scheduled to start practicing and holding games.

According to the director of the Calgary Minor Softball Association, this is incredibly unusual — and the first season opener weather delay she's seen.

"It's hard. What do we do? You sit and wait for Mother Nature to bring that warm sun. It's all we can do," said Kathy Worthington, who heads the league.

The Canadian Prairies are under a cold snap predicted to last at least another few weeks. Calgary and southern Alberta have seen unusually heavy amounts of snowfall this winter, as well.

Hoping for sunshine

The City of Calgary sent out an email this week to leagues that rent city parks, a copy of which Worthington provided to the Calgary Eyeopener.

Affected parks include artificial turf fields, natural grass fields, diamonds, tracks and the Velodrome, the email said. The department doesn't have any opening dates yet but said field rental cancellations will be refunded to leagues.

"Unfortunately with the cold weather and the snow and everything, we're just hoping to get some more sunshine so it can melt it all down," city spokesperson Kaila Cooper said. "But as soon as we do get a warm weather spell, they'll open it up."

Spring football for 15- to 18-year-olds is already behind. The league's first game was scheduled last week. Pre-season soccer is also behind, having opened last year mid-March.

It'll be up to the leagues and teams to schedule make-up games or refund parents.

City of Calgary sent this note to sports leagues on Tuesday, warning athletic parks may open late due to "extended cold temperatures and above normal snowfall this past winter." (City of Calgary)

That may be a problem for some of the junior teams, Worthington said, whose spring season normally finishes at the end of June along with the school semester. With the start of July, families become busy with summer holidays and day camps, she said.

More than 2,000 softball players will be affected by the delays, she said, and that's not counting other sports such as soccer or football.

"Everyone's excited to get out on the field," she said. "There's nothing we can do. This is all in Mother Nature's hands."

Worthington said districts near Calgary are dealing with similar problems of snow-covered fields delaying seasons.

With files from Donna McElligott and the Calgary Eyeopener.