Calgary riders dodge potholes, navigate gravel as spring brings out the motorcycles

Now that spring has finally sprung in Calgary, motorcyclists are raring to get out for a ride.

And while the temperatures are getting to be more motorcycle friendly, the roads themselves aren't quite so welcoming yet.

The snow and ice is mostly gone, but the winter gravel remains, which can make for dangerous conditions if you're cruising on two wheels instead of four.

"With a car you have four points [of contact] and a big contact patch, so if you slide on one the other three holds you," said Trevor Dech, chief instructor at the Too Cool Motorcycle School.

"A poor bike has a contact patch roughly the size of a credit card on the front and back. And if you lose one it's like if you slip with one foot, chances are you're going down."

Motorcyclists of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yyc?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yyc</a> be especially careful out there! Got a tip from a colleague that this past weekend was one of the worst they’d seen for trauma. Because gravel, speed, and sunshine. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DressForTheSlideNotTheRide?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DressForTheSlideNotTheRide</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yyctraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yyctraffic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CalgaryCommute?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CalgaryCommute</a> <a href="https://t.co/AVoLDJ217A">pic.twitter.com/AVoLDJ217A</a> —@RajBhardwajMD

But it's not just gravel that is a concern — potholes pose another major hazard.

"You have to just think every single intersection, there's a possibility for this type of gravel or this type of situation," Dech said.

It's not just motorcycles that need to be extra cautious this year. Sgt. Dale Seddon with the Calgary police traffic section said drivers on four wheels need to do their part to make sure everyone is safe on the road.

Sgt. Dale Seddon warns riders to be extra cautious as they get back on their bikes that have spent the past six months in storage. (Anis Heydari/CBC)

"When you see motorcyclists at intersections, particularly early in the year, be aware that they're not as stable as they are at other times of the year and they may lose control or they may have to take a turn wider than normal," he said.

Dech said he expects conditions to get better once the city finishes street sweeping in June.