Every year, over one million people look out on a warm, sunny March day in Calgary and convince themselves — really convince themselves — that winter is over.

Every year, we are all wrong.

With a winter's worth of snow finally melting, Environment Canada has issued a special weather warning for southern Alberta.

The agency says a low pressure system is coming on Thursday and Friday and will bring a mixture of snow, rain, dense fog and everyone's perennial favourite: freezing rain.

About 10 to 15 centimetres of heavy snow is expected to fall across Calgary and southern Alberta beginning Thursday morning, with some areas receiving as much as 20 centimetres before the snow tapers off by Friday morning.

Travellers should be prepared for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions, and visibility may be reduced at times in heavy snow, the agency warned.