In case you hadn't noticed, it's extremely cold outside.

Environment Canada has issued extreme cold warnings for a large swath of the eastern edge of the province Wednesday morning, from Wood Buffalo in the north to to Medicine Hat in the south.

Warnings are also in effect for areas south of Calgary, from Brooks to the Crowsnest Pass and Lethbridge.

The wind chill will make it feel like between –40 C and –45 C in some places.

Calgary is not under an extreme cold warning, but the wind chill is expected to cool things down to feel like –32 this morning.

Anyone not dressed properly for the weather is at increased risk of suffering frost bite or hypothermia.

Environment Canada says synthetic and wool fabrics provide increased insulation, with some synthetic fibres designed to wick moisture away from the body, further reducing risk.

To keep warm, dress in layers with a wind-resistant outer layer, along with gloves, a scarf and a tuque. Change into dry clothing as soon as possible if you get wet, the weather agency recommends.

Relief from the cold is in sight, however.

Environment Canada's forecast for Calgary calls for a high of –10 C on Wednesday, –1 C on Saturday and a balmy 6 C on Sunday.